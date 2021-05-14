CHEAT SHEET
Hot Spots Cancun, Tulum May Return to Lockdown as Cases Jump
For more than a month, coronavirus cases in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo have been increasing so much that the governor has issued a warning that the region might soon have to enter a lockdown. The state, which is home to popular Caribbean coast destinations like Cancun and Tulum, is requiring reduced capacity at hotels and resorts, but if it goes to the next level on Mexico’s color-coded system, all nonessential businesses will have to close. Ever since Mexico reopened without restrictions a year ago, Cancun’s airport has been one of the world’s few airports seeing air traffic similar to pre-pandemic levels as visitors from the U.S. (as well as Europeans and South Americans) flocked to its beach towns.