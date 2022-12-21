Capitol Police Hadn’t Checked Nancy Pelosi’s Home Security Since 2018
DROPPED THE BALL
U.S. Capitol Police had not reviewed the security at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home since 2018—four years before her husband was assaulted by a hammer-wielding intruder, Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN in an interview. In a letter sent shortly after the October attack, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) asked the Capitol Police why they hadn’t assessed the house’s security in several years, according to a copy of the letter obtained by CNN. Police completed a security review after the attack and will also perform them more often now at members’ request, Manger said. “I think that it’s as dangerous as it’s ever been to be an elected official,” he said. He said the amount of threats has risen since he was appointed in July 2021, and police, who have “got to make sure that we do a better job” working with state and local police, are seeing if they can “beef up” security for lawmakers when in Washington or at their houses in home districts.