Capitol Police Probe Roger Stone’s Assassination Threats: Report
‘WANNABE GANGSTER’
The U.S. Capitol Police, with the help of the FBI, are conducting an investigation into longtime Republican operative Roger Stone’s comment about assassinating members of Congress, Mediaite reports. In an audio clip obtained by Mediaite, Roger Stone can be heard weeks before the 2020 election telling an associate, “It’s time to do it. It’s either Swalwell or Nadler has to die before the election,” referring to Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY). Rep. Swalwell told Mediaite that Stone’s threat against his life was sincere. “The Roger Stone assassination plot may seem like the ravings of a wannabe gangster. It’s not,” Rep. Swalwell said. “This threat, and other threats of violence by Trump and his supporters, must be taken seriously by not only law enforcement but also by my colleagues.”