Capitol Rioter Palled Around With GOP Lawmakers During Border Trip
OF COURSE
The cadre of GOP House members who flocked to the U.S.-Mexico border Tuesday to pledge their allegiance to former President Trump and condemn an uptick in migrant arrivals were joined by an actual Capitol rioter, a CNN KFile investigation found. Conservative YouTuber Anthony Aguero was spotted in photos and videos with some of the congresspeople, including Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), and Ronny Jackson (R-TX). Framing himself as an “independent journalist,” videos depicted him interviewing migrants with the representatives, at times serving as a translator between the two. Aguero had previously admitted to being at the U.S. Capitol during the attacks, including being part of the herd that broke into the building.
In a statement, Aguero declined to confirm how he was able to meet members of Congress at the border. Buckley Carlson, a spokesperson for the group who sponsored the trip, said the encounters were “purely incidental” and Aguero did not travel with the lawmakers to the border.