Car-Sharing Service Says 100 Vehicles, Including 50 Mercedes-Benz, Missing in Chicago

More than 100 missing vehicles, including 50 Mercedes-Benzes, may have been unlawfully rented through a Chicago car-sharing service, CNN reports. The mobile app Car2Go alerted police Wednesday “that some of their vehicles may have been rented by deceptive or fraudulent means.” Authorities have since charged 21 people with misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection to the vehicles, some of which have been recovered on the West Side of the city, police said. Still, according to police spokesperson Officer Jose Jara, “Currently, 100 vehicles are unaccounted for and it is believed that 50 vehicles, all Mercedes Benz, remain in the Chicagoland area.” More than a dozen persons of interest are also being questioned. Car2Go, which offers two Mercedes models and the Smart fortwo, issued the following statement: “We are currently working with law enforcement to neutralize a fraud issue in Chicago... Out of an abundance of caution and safety for our members we are temporarily pausing our Chicago service.”