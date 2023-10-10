CHEAT SHEET
Carey Mulligan Reveals She Had Third Child With Marcus Mumford
Carey Mulligan confirmed that she has had a third child with her husband, Mumford & Sons musician Marcus Mumford. The English actress, 38, brought her newborn with her to an interview with Vogue for the magazine’s November story, though the resulting article did not include the baby’s name or sex. Mulligan and Mumford married in 2012 and welcomed daughter Evelyn in 2015, and son Wilfred two years later. Her rep confirmed that she was pregnant with her third child back in January of this year. In Bradley Cooper’s upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, Mulligan plays Felicia Montealegre Bernstein—the actress who married the composer-conductor and had three children.