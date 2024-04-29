Diddy Files to Have Some Claims Dismissed in Sex Assault Suit: Report
‘FALSE, OFFENSIVE’
Lawyers for rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs filed a motion in New York last Friday asking a court to dismiss a number of claims against him in a sexual assault lawsuit filed last November, in which he is accused of drugging and raping a woman while she was a student at Syracuse University in 1991. In documents seen by People, Combs’ lawyers argue that some of the allegations in the suit, “were brought under statutes that did not exist at the time the alleged misconduct occurred.” Diddy’s legal team hopes to squash revenge porn and human trafficking claims, asking for them to be dismissed without prejudice because the laws did not exist in 1991 when the alleged sexual assault took place. The suit alleges Combs sexually abused Joi Dickerson-Nea, then “made a video recording of the ‘revenge porn’ which he distributed throughout New York state—all without her consent.” A spokesperson for Combs told The Daily Beast at the time: “This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head. Ms. Dickerson’s 32-year-old story is made up and not credible. Mr. Combs never assaulted her, and she implicates companies that did not exist. This is purely a money grab and nothing more.” The new filing, according to People, called Dickerson-Neal’s allegations “false, offensive, and salacious” and argues that claims against Bad Boy Entertainment and Combs Enterprises “fail as a matter of law” because neither were “in existence at the time of the alleged conduct.”