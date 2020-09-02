Carole Baskin to Distract Everyone From the Raging Pandemic Again on ‘Dancing With the Stars’
FETCH THE LEOPARD PRINT
It seems like so long ago that Carole Baskin was keeping us all entertained at the start of the pandemic in Tiger King. But, lucky us, she’s on her way back just in time for the imminent second wave. Baskin is one of a veritable galaxy of celebs who was announced for the new season of Dancing With the Stars, which is due to return on Sept. 14. She’ll be joined by fellow lockdown streaming star Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset, as well as rapper Nelly, Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalf, and Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis. As well as the lineup announcement, first revealed on Good Morning America, it was confirmed that all pro dancers will have to be quarantined apart from each other for the duration of the show. That way, the show won’t have to eliminate two pros and their celebrity partners if one tests positive for COVID-19.