Carville Has a Grim Prediction for Trump After Humiliating Leaks

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville says the damaging and humiliating leaks emerging about Donald Trump are only going to get worse, and could even end his presidency.

Speaking on his Politics War Room podcast, Carville and co-host Al Hunt discussed the embarrassing details revealed in Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, a new book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

The book includes serious leaks, such as Haberman and Swan obtaining audio recordings of conversations between top Trump administration officials in the Situation Room, as well as more gossipy details, including Trump’s disgusting late-night eating habits and confirmation that he and first lady Melania Trump do not sleep in the same bedroom at the White House.

“I understand the story is the incompetence and stupidity and the grossness, but the larger issue is this: They’re leaking,” Carville said.

The Situation Room leak detailed in the book revealed Donald Trump’s White House team discussed plans to control the blowback to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“They’re leaking like a sieve. They leak what happens in a bedroom, they leak what happens in meetings, they get audio of meetings. And if you notice, no one has come out and said anything is untrue, because they know that all the tapes and audio are there.

“But the larger point is, this is going to continue,” Carville added. “Trust no one. If you work in that snake pit, you can’t say anything, you can’t do anything. Trump, as out of his mind as he is, knows that he’s surrounded by traitors. He knows he’s surrounded by leakers. He knows that everything he does is going to be leaked to the next person writing the next book.

“When I tell you that this thing is in its last days, I’m telling you this thing is in its last days.”

James Carville is known for coining the phrase “It’s the economy, stupid” to describe American voters’ main concern. ICSS/Reuters

Carville, 81, who spearheaded Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign, has frequently suggested that the 80-year-old Trump will not see out his second term.

Specifically, Carville believes Trump will opt to leave the White House sometime in the spring after the GOP suffers heavy losses and possibly loses control of the House and Senate in November’s midterm elections.

Speaking on his podcast, Carville said that while there were leaks to the press during the Clinton administration, they were all about “normal s--t.”

“Talking about what somebody has in a bedroom and f---ing Oreos all over the cover and they’ve got to clean it up, and talking about that, that’s not normal s--t,” he said. “And I’m telling you, it’s going to get worse.”