Casey Anthony Juror: I Regret My Decision to Let Her Off
FINALLY SPEAKING OUT
Ten years after a Florida jury sensationally acquitted Casey Anthony of murdering her 2-year-old daughter, one of the 12 jurors said the decision still “haunts” him. The sequestered jury only found Anthony guilty of four misdemeanor counts of providing false information to a law enforcement officer. She was acquitted of the most series charges, including first-degree murder of her daughter Caylee and aggravated child abuse. The jury sat through 33 days of testimony, heard from 91 witnesses, and saw more than 400 pieces of evidence.
“It was such a strange summer. I knew that there was public interest in the case, but it wasn’t until after I was sequestered that I realized that the whole world was watching,” the juror said in an interview with People. “My decision haunts me to this day. I think now if I were to do it over again, I’d push harder to convict her of one of the lesser charges like aggravated manslaughter. At least that. Or child abuse. I didn’t know what the hell I was doing, and I didn’t stand up for what I believed in at the time.”