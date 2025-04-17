Media

Catherine Powell and Colleen DeCourcy Discuss Strength, Femininity, and How Not to Be the Office Mom

We tagged along in an Uber with AmaWaterways President Catherine Powell and Snap Inc. Chief Creative Officer Colleen DeCourcy on their way to the Daily Beast’s Power 100—a luncheon for female leaders across industries. On the ride, they discussed leadership icons, fictional heroes, and how emojis enrich their relationships with their children.

The two executives spent a large portion of the trip highlighting women who have inspired them throughout their careers. On “lessons in leadership to bring back from the dead,” Powell mused that she’d love to share a car ride with Margaret Thatcher. DeCourcy brought up famed war correspondent Martha Gellhorn as one of the great thinkers she admires. They also mentioned summoning the feminine strength of fictional characters like Cayce Pollard (Pattern Recognition) and Wonder Woman.

When touching on her personal life, Powell explained how her 21-year-old son taught her not to use the 100 emoji (reasoning undisclosed). DeCourcy’s daughter sends the shell emoji to remind her to find little moments of joy each day, like looking for a shell on the beach. Although both are parents, Powell and DeCourcy commented on the importance of shelving their caregiving sides at work to ensure they don’t have to play “mom” at the office and home.

