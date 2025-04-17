Media

‘The Little Engine That Could’ Is a Female Icon?—NJ Falk and Susan K. Feldman Connect in an Uber

BACKSEAT CONNECTIONS

The businesswomen discuss unexpected childhood inspirations and being methodical in a crisis.

We recorded a conversation between the Managing Partner of APL, NJ Falk, and Founder of In the Groove Susan K. Feldman as they shared an Uber to the Daily Beast’s Power 100—a luncheon for female leaders across industries. The women reconnected over fashion, crosswords, and childhood mantras that stay true to this day.

Both started the ride by bonding over their dedication to morning puzzles. Feldman admitted she always does a New York Times puzzle when she wakes up. That shared love of problem solving sparked a discussion about how perception and projection act as foils when dealing with issues. Falk underlined the importance of being methodical when managing complications in her day-to-day work.

One of the most interesting moments came when Falk reminded Feldmen that The Little Engine That Could was “a she” in the story. Falk said “I think I can, I think I can” has been a lasting motto in her life and career. Feldman brought up another “small, but mighty” inspiration in Mary Tyler Moore. She reflected how, regardless of her part, Moore had the studio wrapped around her finger—creating a lasting example of feminine power.

