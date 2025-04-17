How Do You Eat an Elephant? One Bite At a Time—Mimi Won Techentin and Sarah Jane Dhall Share a Ride

We took an Uber with Showrunner/Executive Producer Mimi Won Techentin and Cultique Founder/COO Sarah Jane Dhall to the Daily Beast’s Power 100—a luncheon for female leaders across industries. The culture definers chatted about how they honor strong women in their work and how to get motivated in the morning.

Jane Dhall spent her childhood looking up to Melissa Joan Hart’s character in Clarissa Explains It All, whose persona was centered on knowing her stuff. Similarly, Won Techentin tries to create Murphy Brown-esque characters that embody a say-it-like-it-is mentality. The two also touched on who they’d most like to invite to join their shared Uber—the verdict was Angela Merkel for an insider look at world affairs and Stevie Nicks for an iconic singalong.

They also discussed how they get motivated in the morning to lead their various projects. Jane Dhall praised the benefits of Pilates while Won Techentin introduced a novel (and revolutionary) combination—meditation while wearing a red light therapy mask.

