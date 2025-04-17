Media

Jane Fisher and Jocelyn Mangan Share an Uber to Talk Start-Up Life and Women in Boardrooms

From morning routines to building a business, the two women discuss balancing leadership and life.

We shared an Uber with Harper Wilde Co-CEO/Co-Founder Jane Fisher and illumyn/illumyn Impact CEO/Founder Jocelyn Mangan on their way to the Daily Beast’s Power 100—a luncheon for female leaders across industries. During the ride, they shared their experiences parenting and building female-powered businesses.

Mangan started by touching on the reality that there were not many female role models to look up to when she was a kid. She is, however, gratified that her daughter is growing up in a world with more representation of female leadership. Fisher is also a parent, which (for her) means she no longer needs an alarm in the morning—her son wakes her up every day like clock work.

Both women touched on their perspectives on building businesses through calm and chaos. Fisher keeps her mind centered by staying tactical when problems arise. Mangan uses her 30-year love of yoga as motivation to stay calm while leading. She says, “you [really] can’t stand on one long if you’re worried about a crisis.”

