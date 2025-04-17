Media

Melora Hardin and Keli Goff Share an Uber to Chat Coffee Alternatives and Channeling Joan Crawford

BACKSEAT CONNECTIONS

The two entertainment powerhouses discuss the human side of the industry on their way to the Daily Beast’s Power 100.

We captured Emmy-nominated actress Melora Hardin’s and Emmy-nominated producer Keli Goff’s Uber ride to the Daily Beast’s Power 100—a luncheon for female leaders across industries. On the ride, the two entertainment pros discussed how they stay focused and who inspired them throughout their careers.

Hardin began the chat by admitting that the most surprising thing about her morning routine is that she is not, in fact, a morning person. She doesn’t start the day with a coffee, but prefers a large bottle of spring water. The conversation then turned to communication styles with Goff expressing an affection for emoji use “when there [...] are no words” and reflected that “sometimes [...] a bunch of hearts” sends a clearer message over text.

For a large portion of the ride, the women talked about female leaders who inspired them throughout their lives. Goff brought up a recent moment where she “felt like Joan Crawford coming down a staircase to stand up for herself.” Hardin echoed the previously well-known fact that she loves Barbra Streisand (and has heard Barbara is a fan of hers as well). Finally, both agreed that the kindness and relatability of Laura Ingalls (author of Little House on the Prairie) exemplified great leadership and that those traits should be appreciated more when assessing power and influence.

Jake Tapleshay

Jake Tapleshay

Creative Strategy Lead

