CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Catholic School Accidentally Sells Mother’s Day Roses Stuffed With Thongs
WHOOPS
Read it at Philly Voice
A Catholic elementary school in Philadelphia has apologized after accidentally selling Mother’s Day flower bouquets stuffed with thongs. Families at St. Anselm School were apparently surprised to discover the lingerie tucked inside the flowers after the holiday sale. But school officials say it was all an “unfortunate mistake,” and that they had no idea the flowers were intended to be erotic gifts. “We sincerely regret any embarrassment and discomfort that was caused and wish all mothers in the community a Happy and Blessed Mother’s Day with hearts full of gratitude,” Ken Gavin, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, said in a statement Tuesday.