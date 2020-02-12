‘Rant by an Idiot’: Charges Dropped Against Man Accused of Threatening Trump
A 26-year-old Florida man who wore a towel on his head “wrapped like a turban” and threatened to kill President Trump on Facebook Live no longer faces criminal charges because prosecutors said the online skit was “more of a rant by an idiot” than a serious threat. Prosecutors dismissed the charges against Chauncy Lump, a security guard from Oakland Park, who blasted Trump in the online skit for ordering the assassination of Iran’s top military leader Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Lump was seen in the video threatening to kill Trump and bomb an entire Florida county as music that appeared to “originate in the Middle East” played, according to a federal criminal complaint. Lump was allegedly holding a “loaded AK-47” and made several “explicit threats to kill and/or inflict bodily harm upon the President of the United States” for killing his “leader,” and threatened to “blow up” Broward County. Lump told authorities that the video was a joke and that he had no intention of following through with the threats. “I should not have done it in the first place,” he said, according to records.