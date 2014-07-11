Charlie Sheen Attends Running of Bulls

CHEAT SHEET
He may be getting ready to shack up with his porn-star fiancée and leave the call girls, cocaine, and endless booze behind, but that doesn't mean Charlie Sheen isn't still Charlie Sheen. The 48-year-old actor was decked out in red Friday morning at Pamplona's famous La Perla hotel, which looks out over one of the main routes of the Running of the Bulls. Sheen, who does not appear to be mad enough to actually run in the event, is following in some big footsteps. Orson Welles and Charlie Chaplin stayed at the hotel during the race.