Charlotte Hornets Broadcaster Suspended Indefinitely After Tweeting N-Word

Read it at NBC News
Charlotte Hornets radio broadcaster John Focke was suspended Tuesday after he wrote the N-word in a tweet Monday night. Focke said he had not intended to use the word and that it was a “horrific error.” The tweet had intended to remark on a series of plays during an NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets, but in writing it, Focke replaced Denver’s team name with the N-word. “Shot making in this Jazz-(N-word) game is awesome! Murray and Mitchell going back and forth what a game!” the tweet said. The Hornets announced Tuesday that situation would be closely investigated while Focke was suspended.