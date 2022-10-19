NBA Guard James Bouknight Appears to Hold Gun in Leaked Photo From DWI Arrest
ROCK BOTTOM
Making matters worse for Charlotte Hornets’ guard James Bouknight three days after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated, a leaked photo obtained by TMZ Sports allegedly shows the NBA star holding a handgun while passed out in his Mercedes-Benz AMG GT. The photo also shows a bag of Doritos sitting on the 22-year-old’s lap. Bouknight was arrested around 2 a.m. Sunday in a parking deck outside Charlotte, where he was reportedly blocking traffic from entering the garage. He is not facing charges for carrying the weapon, as North Carolina doesn’t require a permit to open carry a weapon. The Hornets are set to begin their regular season on Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. It is unknown whether Bouknight will feature in the team’s season-opener.