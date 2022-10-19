CHEAT SHEET
    1

    NBA Guard James Bouknight Appears to Hold Gun in Leaked Photo From DWI Arrest

    ROCK BOTTOM

    Josh Fiallo

    Breaking News Reporter

    Jared C Tilton/Getty Images

    Making matters worse for Charlotte Hornets’ guard James Bouknight three days after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated, a leaked photo obtained by TMZ Sports allegedly shows the NBA star holding a handgun while passed out in his Mercedes-Benz AMG GT. The photo also shows a bag of Doritos sitting on the 22-year-old’s lap. Bouknight was arrested around 2 a.m. Sunday in a parking deck outside Charlotte, where he was reportedly blocking traffic from entering the garage. He is not facing charges for carrying the weapon, as North Carolina doesn’t require a permit to open carry a weapon. The Hornets are set to begin their regular season on Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. It is unknown whether Bouknight will feature in the team’s season-opener.

    Read it at TMZ Sports