Chevy Chase Leaving ‘Community’

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Deadline
There’s now one less Human Being at Greendale Community College. Actor Chevy Chase, who plays curmudgeonly community college student Pierce Hawthorne, is exiting the cult-favorite NBC sitcom Community, effective immediately. The departure is a mutual agreement between the SNL vet and the show’s creative team, Deadline reported Wednesday. The news follows several tumultuous events, including a public feud between Chase and Community’s former showrunner, Dan Harmon, and a tirade last month in which Chase used the n-word. Chase will appear in all of the episodes that have already been filmed for the show’s upcoming season, which premieres Feb. 7.