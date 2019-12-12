Chicago-Area Family Pleads for the Return of Baby’s Ashes Taken During Home Burglary
A Chicago-area family whose home was burglarized earlier this week has issued a public plea for the burglars to return one item they can't live without: the ashes of the baby boy they lost in 2014. “It happened five years ago, but this brings it all up, to have him taken from us again,” Sue LaDeur told The Chicago Tribune about her son, William Pax LaDeur, who died 10 days after his birth. “Now he has been stolen from us,” she said. The infant’s ashes were kept in a small white box in the couple’s bedroom of their Elmhurst home, and the box looks quite a bit like a jewelry box, the parents said, adding that they had plans to bury his remains next to theirs some day. “This box is something that connects him with us,” said Jim LaDeur, adding, “We just want to get this back.” Billy suffered from fluid retention in his mother’s womb and was pushing into his twin brother, Matt, in utero, which left the parents wary. The twins were born prematurely by roughly 31 weeks. “We held him until he passed,” his mother said, adding, “We fought. We fought for him then. And we’ll fight for him now and do everything we can.”