Chicago Cop, Sister Found Guilty for Jan. 6 Charges
BACK THE BLUE...?
A Chicago cop who donned a hoodie flaunting his police department while storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was found guilty, alongside his sister, of four charges related to the attack, ABC 7 Chicago reported. Karol Chwiesiuk and his sister will be sentenced in December in D.C. federal court, with their most serious misdemeanor count carrying up to a year in prison. Instead of taking a plea deal, the siblings decided to move forward with a jury trial, and Chwiesiuk even testified in his own defense that although he entered the Capitol, he at least didn’t vandalize anything or hear the alarms blaring. He told the jury that he climbed through a broken window because it was quicker than using the door to get through the crowd. Chwiesiuk was stripped of his police privileges when he was initially charged and is currently on unpaid status at the Chicago Police Department. His state firearms car has also been revoked. Chicago police did not respond to ABC 7’s request for comment, and Chwiesiuk’s attorneys declined to comment.