Chicago Priest Returns to Church After Second Benching in Two Years Over Sex Abuse Claims
BACK AGAIN
A Chicago priest was reinstated on Saturday night after the city’s archdiocese determined that decades-old sexual abuse allegations were unfounded, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The announcement was made in a letter to parishioners from Cardinal Blase Cupich, who said “there is no reason to suspect Father [Michael] Pfleger is guilty of these allegations.” Cupich urged supporters to warmly welcome Pfleger back to the St. Sabina parish to see “his good name is restored,” noting “these months have taken a great toll” on him. Pfleger, 73, was accused in October of abusing a male parishioner in the 1980s during choir rehearsals, the second accusation—and second benching—in less than two years. An attorney from the accuser, who has not been named, blasted the decision in a statement. “We think that the review board’s finding that the allegations were unfounded will discourage other victims,” Eugene Hollander told the Sun-Times. Pfleger was unfazed in a note to church goers. “Like MJ said… ‘I’m back,’” Pfleger wrote, referring to basketball star Michael Jordan’s 1995 return to the Chicago Bulls.