Childhood Pal Offers $100G Reward in 1986 Slaying of 13-Year-Old Boy
It’s been almost 35 years since 13-year-old Chuckie Mauk was fatally shot in the back of the head while riding his BMX bicycle in Warner Robins, Georgia. His death has long haunted Jason Cranford, a childhood friend who saw Chuckie 30 minutes before the murder. Now Cranford is offering a $100,000 reward for information that can solve the 1986 slaying. “I would like to find out who did it because Cathy Miller, Chuck’s mom, is getting older now, and we would really like to see her get some peace with this before she passes away,” Cranford, who now lives in Colorado, told the Macon Telegraph. “And the other issue is all the kids that lived in that neighborhood—there’s close to 30 of us—and it scarred all of us for life. We were never the same after that. It was all of our first experiences with death... It’s something we’ve never forgotten our whole lives.”