Texas Children Lead Police to Gravely Injured Mother in Bathtub
A Texas mom was found in critical condition early Tuesday morning after her children led police to the scene. The three children—aged 4, 5, and 8—were found by police walking by a San Antonio gas station around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. They told the officers they believed “mommy was dead,” leading them to an apartment complex. Authorities found the woman profusely bleeding in a bathtub with multiple wounds in her stomach and legs. She was later transported to the hospital in critical condition, though police do not know whether the wounds were self-inflicted or the result of an attack. Investigators believe the woman’s boyfriend was also at the apartment during the time, but they have not been able to locate him, according to WOAI-TV.