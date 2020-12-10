China Deploys Trusty Old ‘Hackers’ Excuse for Retweet of Trump’s Latest Election Nonsense
CRYING WOLF
China has wheeled out the good old “it must have been hackers” excuse after its embassy in the U.S. retweeted President Donald Trump’s latest absurd argument for overturning his decisive election defeat. Virtual eyebrows were raised across Twitter on Wednesday when the Chinese embassy shared Trump’s new whine about the election. Without providing any evidence, the president wrote: “If somebody cheated in the Election, which the Democrats did, why wouldn’t the Election be immediately overturned? How can a Country be run like this?” After the embassy’s retweet was widely noted, it claimed: “The Chinese Embassy Twitter account was hacked this afternoon and we condemn such an act. For clarification, the Embassy didn’t do any retweeting on Dec. 9.” China seems to have terrible luck in these matters—in September, Ambassador to the U.K. Liu Xiaoming’s account liked pornographic posts, which the embassy in London declared an attack by “anti-China elements.”