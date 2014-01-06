China: Japan Is Voldemort

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Fox News
Petrificus Totalus! Japan and China are facing off in a Harry Potter-themed feud over the Yasukuni war shrine in Tokyo, which China claims is a glorification of the country's military past. Last week, the Chinese ambassador to the United Nations wrote an op-ed in The Telegraph, saying, "If militarism is like the haunting Voldemort of Japan, the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo is a kind of horcrux, representing the darkest parts of that nation's soul." In response, the Japanese ambassador retorted that China plays "the role of Voldemort in the region by letting loose the evil of an arms race and escalation of tensions."