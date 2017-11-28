CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    China Sentences Pro-Democracy Taiwan Activist to Five Years in Prison

    ALARMING

    Bobby Yip/Reuters

    A Chinese court has sentenced a Taiwanese democracy activist to five years in prison for allegedly seeking to “subvert state power.” The trial against Lee Ming-che, who was detained on the charges earlier this year, was Beijing’s first known criminal prosecution of a nonprofit worker since the government tightened restrictions on foreign NGOs last year. Lee had conducted online political lectures and managed a fund for the relatives of political prisoners. Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of mainland China, condemned Lee’s sentence on Tuesday, as did Amnesty International. “He is the latest to suffer under the Chinese authorities’ relentless attack against human rights and democracy activists,” Roseann Rife, Amnesty International’s East Asia research director, said in a statement. Lee’s co-defendant, Peng Yuhua, received a seven-year sentence.

    Read it at Associated Press