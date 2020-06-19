CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    China Suspected as Australian PM Says the Country Is Under Major Cyber Attack

    RAISING THE ALARM

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Mick Tsikas/Reuters

    Australian prime minister Scott Morrison announced on Friday that a number of political, public and private organizations are under attack from what he described as a “sophisticated state-based cyber actor.” He did not specifically name China, but tensions between the countries have risen amid disputes over the spread of the novel coronavirus. Peter Jennings, head of Australia’s Strategic Policy Institute said: “There is one country that has the skill, depth of capacity and a real motive to want to do it and that is China.” He said it is also possible that the attack is from another hostile nation such as Russia or North Korea. Australia’s defense minister Linda Reynolds said the orchestrated attack was “increasing in frequency, scale, in sophistication and in its impact.”

    Read it at Guardian