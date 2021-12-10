CHEAT SHEET
Chinese Communist Party Wants All Members to Have Three Kids
A since-deleted post by the state-run China Reports Network declared Friday that around 95 million members of the Chinese Communist Party should be “obliged” to have at least three children. It is unclear why the post was deleted, but screenshots have been shared on China’s social media outlets. “No party member should use any excuse, objective or personal, to not marry or have children, nor can they use any excuse to have only one or two children,” it said. The news comes after reports that Beijing has started to clamp down on vasectomies as well in a bid to reverse China’s declining birth rate.