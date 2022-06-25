CHEAT SHEET
Mr Happy Face Wins World’s Ugliest Dog Competition
A Chinese Crested cross Chihuahua mix named Mr Happy Face has won the World’s Ugliest Dog competition in Petaluma, California. Owner Jeneda Benally and her dog won the $1,500 grand prize and a trip to New York City to be on NBC’s “Today.” Benally, who lives in Flagstaff, Arizona, was in California to record a radio show about indigenous youth and entered Mr Happy Face on a whim. Benally adopted Mr Happy Face 10 months ago when she asked the shelter workers to bring her the “oldest and most unadoptable dog.”