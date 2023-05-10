Chris Christie Roasts Trump After Sexual Abuse Verdict

CHEAT SHEET
    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives with Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) at a campaign rally at Winner Aviation in Youngstown, Ohio

    Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters

    Chris Christie isn’t buying that Donald Trump has “no idea” who E. Jean Carroll is. After the former president was found liable Tuesday of sexually abusing Carroll, Christie told Fox News Radio, “How many coincidences are we going to have here with Donald Trump? I mean, he must be the unluckiest S.O.B. in the world. He just has, you know, random people he’s never met before who were able to convince a jury that he sexually abused them.” The former New Jersey governor said it was “ridiculous” that Trump repeatedly claimed he didn’t even know who his accuser was. “I think we all know he’s not unlucky, that he engaged in this kind of conduct,” Christie said. “He talked about it himself in the Access Hollywood tape.” Christie, who ran against Trump in the 2016 Republican presidential primary, added that he thinks Tuesday’s verdict “is a silver bullet that ends Donald Trump’s candidacy.”

