Sen. Chuck Grassley, 88, Confirms He’s Running for an Eighth Term
The 88-year-old Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) announced early Friday that he’s running for re-election—if successful, it’ll be his eighth term. Grassley announced his decision with a tweet that included a gif of him going for dawn jog. “It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running,” he wrote. “I do that 6 days a week. Before I start the day I want you to know what Barbara and I have decided. I’m running for re-election—a lot more to do, for Iowa. We ask and will work for your support. Will you join us?” Grassley was first elected as a member of the Iowa House of Representatives in 1958, then served three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives between 1975 and 1981, before being elected U.S. senator from Iowa in 1981.