14 Hospitalized, Including a Dozen Kids, After Church Bus Flips Over in Houston
‘SCREAMS’
A church bus transporting 15 people, including a dozen children, flipped over in Houston on Sunday, Harris County authorities said. All but one of the bus’ passengers were transported to local hospitals with “possible, but non-life-threatening injuries,” according to county Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff tweeted that there had been three adults and 12 children aboard when the 42-year-old driver “failed to control speed while negotiating the curve causing the bus to roll on its right side.” A 15-year-old passenger on the bus told ABC13, “There were screams because there was a lot of blood. One girl’s arm was through the window under the bus, and they had to lift the bus up to get her out.” The driver was uninjured, and did not appear to be intoxicated or otherwise under the influence. The one passenger not hospitalized, a 33-year-old, was listed by Gonzalez as in “stable” condition. A pastor confirmed to ABC13 that the driver would no longer be allowed to drive for the church, which recruits volunteers to transport congregation members to and from services.