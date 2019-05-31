Claus von Bülow, Convicted and Acquitted of Trying to Murder His Heiress Wife, Dies at 92

Claus von Bülow, the Danish socialite who was convicted and later acquitted of attempting to murder his millionaire wife, died on Thursday at the age of 92. According to The New York Times, von Bülow was accused of trying to kill his wife—heiress Martha von Bülow—by “injecting her with insulin to aggravate her hypoglycemia[.]” Martha went into a coma in December 1979 and again a year later after briefly recovering. She remained in a vegetative state until her death in 2008. In 1982, a Rhode Island jury found Claus guilty of attempted murder and he was sentenced to 30 years in prison. However, Claus was later freed on $1 million bail and won an appeal with the help of Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz. At his second trial in 1985, he was acquitted of all charges. Claus' son-in-law, Riccardo Pavoncelli, told the newspaper von Bülow died at his home in London.