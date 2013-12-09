Clooney Backs Ukraine Protests

CHEAT SHEET
George Clooney released a one-minute YouTube video on Monday in support of protesters in Ukraine. “We here in the United States have great affinity for those seeking democracy,” Clooney says in the video. “We learned through trial and error that true democracy cannot exist without a free and fair and honest election.” Clooney called on President Viktor Yanukovych to listen to the people of Ukraine, and hold “free and fair elections.” This is hardly Clooney’s first foray into international relations: He has also campaigned for the people of Darfur.