Clooney Blasts Trump for Bashing Streep
In case you missed it, Donald Trump called Meryl Streep an “over-rated” actress. Meryl Streep. The greatest actress ever. He did it in a tweet, as is his wont. He did it after Streep dedicated part of her Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech at Sunday night’s Golden Globes to sharing how she was disturbed by the time Trump mocked a disabled reporter. That happened. On Monday, George Clooney weighed in on Trump’s bizarre vendetta against Streep at a Clooney Foundation event celebrating the Netflix documentary White Helmets. “I’ve always said that about Meryl,” Clooney sarcastically told People of Trump’s “over-rated” comment. “She’s maybe the most overrated actress of all-time. She and I worked together on Fantastic Mr. Fox as husband and wife and I will tell you even as a fox, a female fox, she’s overrated,” he said with a wry smile. “Aren’t you supposed to be running the country?” he asked Trump rhetorically.