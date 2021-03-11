‘Clueless’ Star Stacey Dash Apologizes for Her Fox News Punditry
AS IF
Clueless star and former Fox News pundit Stacey Dash has apologized for the offensive comments she made while appearing on the network for nearly three years. Dash, whose remarks often stirred controversy, told the Daily Mail, “I’ve lived my life being angry, which is what I was on Fox News. I was the angry, conservative, Black woman. And at that time in my life it was who I was. There are things that I am sorry for. Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them.” She told the Mail of her role, “Working for Fox at the time, that was my job. I did my job from the place I was at.”
Dash was fired from the cable network in early 2017 after saying, “Barack Obama doesn’t give a shit about terrorism” while on air. Even after leaving, she backed Donald Trump’s widely panned “both sides” statements that followed the 2017 white nationalist riot in Charlottesville. She has since withdrawn support from the former president, calling the Jan. 6 Capitol riot “appalling and stupid.”