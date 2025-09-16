CNN Commentator Says He’s ‘Absolutely’ Concerned Trump Will ‘Outlaw the Democratic Party’

President Donald Trump’s revenge could “outlaw” the Democratic Party as part of the fallout from the assassination of Charlie Kirk, a CNN commentator has warned.

Veteran Democratic operative Jamal Simmons said he was “absolutely” concerned that Trump could ban the party in retribution.

“The president’s Deputy Chief of Staff [Stephen Miller] came out and called the Democratic party an extremist organization after the president said that he was going to take action against extremist organizations,” Simmons told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

Jamal Simmons decried comments being pushed by Donald Trump and the leading White House figures following Charlie Kirk's shooting. Screengrab/CNN

“So the question arises in my mind: Is the president of the United States going to outlaw the Democratic Party? Is that where we’re headed?”

When asked by Collins if this was a genuine concern, Simmons, who worked on the presidential campaigns of former President Bill Clinton and his Vice President Al Gore, replied, “It’s absolutely a concern. This president has shown that he’s willing to use the Department of Justice to go after his political enemies.”

Kirk, one of the most influential figures within the MAGA movement, was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Since his death, several right-wing figures, including Trump, have attempted to blame the rhetoric and actions of the “radical left” for the killing of the Turning Point USA founder, while conveniently ignoring multiple cases of right-wing and MAGA violence targeting, and even killing, Democrats.

Trump has warned that left-leaning groups are “already under investigation” in relation to Kirk’s death, without offering further details.

Charlie Kirk was a major ally of President Donald Trump, and regarded as pivotal in improving GOP's appeal to young voters. Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Authorities arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson in connection with the shooting after a two-day hunt, during which a family member turned him in.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox, a Republican, said investigators have not yet established a motive, but noted that the suspect held “very different” political views from his conservative family.

“There clearly was a leftist ideology,” Cox told NBC’s Meet the Press, also without elaborating further.

On Monday, Vice President JD Vance took over hosting duties on The Charlie Kirk Show on Rumble. During the broadcast, Miller vowed that the Trump administration would “dismantle left-wing groups that promote violence” in honor of Kirk.

Speaking to CNN, Simmons, who was communications director for former Vice President Kamala Harris, said he was also concerned the White House is pushing to erode the “two-party democratic system” in response to Kirk’s killing.

“Even though, obviously, we’re all concerned about the big issues the president raises like crime and terrorism and those things,” Simmons said. “I don’t think the Democratic Party is one of those organizations.”