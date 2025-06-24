CNN Data Guru Embarrasses Tucker Carlson With Iran Polls

CNN’s chief data analyst Harry Enten revealed on Tuesday how Republicans felt about President Donald Trump’s decision to bomb Iran’s nuclear facilities—and Tucker Carlson came out the ultimate loser.

Enten told CNN News Central‘s John Berman that, in an average of a CNN/SSRS poll and a Reuters/Ipsos poll, 76 percent of Republicans approved of the U.S.’ intervention, a walloping defeat for Carlson’s isolationist side of the MAGA civil war. Only about 18 percent of Republicans disapproved, Enten said.

“That is a bit higher than Donald Trump’s disapproval rating within the Republican Party, but overall, Republicans are with Donald Trump on this,” Enten said. “Tucker Carlson be darned, the bottom line is he does not speak for the majority of the Republican base. The majority of the Republican base is with Donald Trump.”

Tucker Carlson represented one side of the MAGA wing opposed to the Iran strikes. Shawn Thew/Pool/AFP via Getty

The former Fox News host was adamantly opposed to the U.S. interceding on Israel’s behalf in fighting Iran, putting him at odds with former colleagues such as Sean Hannity and Mark Levin. (Carlson eventually posted “Thank God” on Monday after Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.)

That doesn’t mean that Trump has nabbed the support of most Americans, Enten said. While U.S. air strikes usually rate highly among Americans, an average of the two polls showed that approval of the Iran strikes was 11 percent down from the average net approval of U.S. air strikes.

“Normally, these air strikes rate quite highly, but this one, you go back through history, it rates as the lowest that I could possibly find on the historical record,” Enten said.

It remains unclear how public opinion could sway should the ceasefire persist, but Enten ultimately said that, from a historical perspective, “This is quite unpopular.”