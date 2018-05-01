Report: Kim Jong Un ‘Agrees to Meet Trump’ at Korean Border

Kim Jong Un has reportedly agreed to meet Donald Trump at the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea after the president strongly hinted Monday that it was his preferred location. Trump tweeted Monday morning: “Numerous countries are being considered for the MEETING, but would Peace House/Freedom House, on the Border of North & South Korea, be a more Representative, Important and Lasting site than a third party country? Just asking!” A source told CNN that South Korean President Moon Jae-in convinced Kim Jong Un that the DMZ—where the two Korean leaders held their own historic meeting last week—is the best place to meet Trump rather than a third country. There is a “strong possibility” the summit will be held at the site, said the source, and it would likely include events on both sides of the border zone. The source added that such a meeting could take place at the site at the end of May.
