39 People Missing After ‘Suspected Human Smuggling’ Boat Capsizes Off Florida

Rescue crews with the U.S. Coast Guard are looking for 39 people after a boat involved in a “suspected human smuggling venture” capsized. The Coast Guard said Tuesday that a man “clinging to a capsized vessel” roughly 45 miles from the South Florida coastline had been rescued. The survivor said he left the Bahamas with 39 people on Saturday. Severe weather caused their boat to capsize, authorities said. “According to the survivor, no one was wearing a life jacket,” the Coast Guard reported. Last May, another boat suspected to have been involved in a human smuggling operation capsized off San Diego, killing three people.