Coldplay to Do Israel-Palestine Peace Concert

Coldplay has announced it will perform two concerts in an effort to boost peace efforts between Israel and Palestine, Israeli media reports. The British rock band will play near the Dead Sea at outdoor venues, identified so far only as “agricultural areas.” The concerts will take place on Nov. 3 and 4. They are intended to promote human rights and coexistence, according to media reports. Other musicians have played in Israel, including Leonard Cohen and Roger Waters, of Pink Floyd. Coldplay, though, would be the largest musical group to attempt such a peace show in the area. The band will sell 50,000 tickets for the two dates.