Colorado Secretary of State Accuses USPS of Sending ‘Misinformation’ to Voters
WORRYING
Colorado’s secretary of state took to Twitter late Friday to sound the alarm after she said the United States Postal Service sent out a postcard to voters nationwide containing inaccurate information that could undermine the election and “suppress votes.” The postcard, sent to all American households, is “confusing” voters in several states by telling them they must request a ballot, even though many states automatically send a ballot to every registered voter, Jena Griswold tweeted. The postcard also includes a recommendation to voters to “mail your ballot at least 7 days before Election Day,” while some states, like Colorado, tell voters to send them earlier.
“Why is the USPS telling voters a different timeline?” Griswold tweeted. “Secretaries of State asked @USPS Postmaster General DeJoy to review a draft before election information was sent to voters to ensure accuracy. But he refused. Now millions of postcards with misinformation are printed & being mailed to voters,” she said, adding that Colorado authorities had asked the USPS not to send the postcards but “they flat out refused.” “This may have started off as a well-intentioned effort by @USPS, but their refusal to listen to election experts combined with the recent postal slowdown in some parts of the country is beyond suspect,” she wrote. “Confusing voters about mail ballots in the middle of a pandemic is unacceptable. It can undermine confidence in the election & suppress votes,” she added.