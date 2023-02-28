Colorado Supermarket Shooting Suspect Diagnosed with Schizophrenia
‘CANNOT TOLERATE CONTACT’
Newly released court documents have provided further insight into the mind and mental health of the man accused of carrying out a mass shooting inside a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa allegedly opened fire inside a King Soopers and killed 10 people in 2021. He was deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial in December of that year, and was moved to a state mental hospital shortly after. Court filings released this month, first published by The Associated Press, reveal Alissa has been diagnosed by four psychologists with schizophrenia. Another expert that was selected by prosecutors even concluded Alissa was “approaching catatonia” before he was moved to a state mental hospital. Since his move, he hasn't improved, his attorneys say. “Mr. Alissa still suffers profoundly from these symptoms and they limit his ability to interact. He speaks in repetitive non-responsive answers and cannot tolerate contact with others for more than a very brief period of time,” they said.