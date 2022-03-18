South Carolina Cop Accused of Sexually Assaulting ‘Incapacitated’ Person
ROLE REVERSAL
A South Carolina cop was arrested Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting an “incapacitated” person during an interaction last fall. Sgt. Keith Ryan Williamson, 38, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and was fired from the Columbia Police Department following his arrest. Williamson was a 12-year veteran of the force, according to a press release from the Columbia PD. The alleged attack occurred on October 30 or 31, says a warrant for Williamson’s arrest reviewed by The State, which alleges he “had reason to know that the victim was incapacitated at the time of the assault.” Williamson is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center, pending a bond hearing, jail records state. It is unclear if he was on or off duty at the time.