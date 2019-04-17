Woman Wanted by FBI Near Columbine Dead From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

A massive manhunt for a woman who made credible threats against Denver schools and was considered “armed and dangerous” has ended. Sol Pais, 18, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities. More than a dozen Colorado school districts were closed Wednesday as authorities conducted a “massive manhunt” near the base of Mount Evans for the 18-year-old Pais, who had an alleged “infatuation” with the Columbine massacre, NPR reported. Authorities believe that Pais flew to Denver from Miami yesterday, and “immediately” purchased a shotgun and ammo. FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Dean Phillips said at a press conference that Pais was last seen in the foothills of Jefferson County—and that there wasn’t a specific threat to any particular school, but authorities believed there was a “credible threat certainly to the community and potentially to schools.” The 20th anniversary of the Columbine massacre is this Saturday.