Comatose Russian Opposition Leader Medevaced to Germany
FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE
Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was whisked out of Siberia to Berlin on Saturday morning after he fell ill due to suspected poisoning of his tea on Thursday. Navalny’s relatives insisted he be transferred after the deputy chief physician at the hospital where he was being treated claimed that Navalny was not poisoned, despite suggestions to the contrary. “We don’t believe that the patient suffered poisoning,” Anatoly Kalinichenko told local journalists Friday. “Poisons or traces of their presence in the body have not been identified. Probably, the diagnosis of ‘poisoning’ remains somewhere in the back of our minds. But we do not believe that the patient suffered poisoning.” Navalny’s relatives believe that the doctors are being coached by allies of President Vladamir Putin, who Navalny strongly criticized. The 44-year-old is in a coma but in stable condition.