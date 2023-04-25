Comedian Bob Newhart Mourns Ginnie, His Wife of 60 Years

CHEAT SHEET
Comedian Bob Newhart is mourning Ginnie, his wife of 60 years, who died over the weekend after a long illness. “She was our rock and we miss her terribly,” the family said in statement tweeted from the funnyman’s account. Bob, 93, and Ginnie, 82, were introduced by their mutual friend, Buddy Hackett. “Buddy said, ‘I’ve got a girl for you,’” Bob told People in 2019. “’She's going with another guy, but I don’t think he’s right for her, so I’m going to fix you up on a blind date. You’ll meet her and you’ll date and you’ll get married. Then you’ll have kids and you’ll call one of the kids Buddy.’ Which we did.”